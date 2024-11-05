El Paso Museum of Art launches all-abilities free art school classes

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) is launching of EPMA Arcoiris, a free art school program. It's designed for children and teens with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The free classes are sponsored by AT&T and it's being offered to students ages 5 to 18 years old. The program will provide an inclusive and creative space to explore art in both gallery and studio settings.

The classes will be held monthly beginning Sunday, November 17th and will be led by professional teaching artists. Each session will invite participants to engage interactively with both the Museum’s exhibitions and hands-on activities. Registration is open, but space is limited. Families can secure a spot by calling (915) 212-03056 or emailing epmaeducation@elpasotexas.gov.