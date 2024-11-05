First-term Democrat tries to hold on in Washington state district won by Trump in 2020

SEATTLE (AP) — Among the nation’s most closely watched races is a rematch in southwestern Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. First-term Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is defending her seat against Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden. The district narrowly went for Trump in 2020, making it a crucial target for both parties this year. Other campaigns of note in the state include the 4th Congressional District in central Washington. There’s no danger of the seat flipping parties, but the incumbent is one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. He faces a challenge from the right.

