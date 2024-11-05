GOP Gov. Jim Justice battles Democrat Glenn Elliott for US Senate seat from West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in ruby red West Virginia will decide whether a U.S. Senate seat will flip to the Republicans. Two-term GOP Gov. Jim Justice faces Democratic former Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott for the right to succeed Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin decided not to seek reelection and switched from Democrat to independent earlier this year. Republicans have not held both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats since 1958. Justice boldly declared himself the winner more than a month before the election. The 73-year-old Justice hopes to continue taking advantage of former President Donald Trump’s popularity in West Virginia. Trump easily won the presidential race in the state in 2016 and 2020.

