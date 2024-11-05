Hogan and Alsobrooks face off in Maryland race that could sway US Senate control

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is the most competitive Republican candidate in years in a U.S. Senate race that could have national political significance. It could also result in the state’s first Black senator if Democrat Angela Alsobrooks wins. Hogan is a popular Republican who won two terms as governor. He’s facing an uphill battle against Alsobrooks. The county executive of Prince George’s County could make history in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Abortion has been a major issue in the campaign as Maryland voters will also decide on a constitutional amendment on abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

