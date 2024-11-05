In Maryland, competitive US House race focuses on abortion, economy and immigration

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Voters in Maryland’s most competitive U.S. House race will decide whether the sprawling 6th Congressional District will flip red after more than a decade of being represented by Democrats. Democrat April McClain Delaney is facing off Tuesday against Republican Neil Parrott. McClain Delaney previously worked in the Biden administration and Parrott formerly served in the Maryland State House. The diverse district covers a wide swath of rural western Maryland as well as more affluent liberal suburbs of Washington, D.C. The U.S. House seat was vacated by David Trone, who ran for Senate and lost to Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

