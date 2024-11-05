Landmark Washington climate law faces possible repeal by voters

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Voters in Washington state are considering whether to repeal a groundbreaking law that is forcing companies to cut carbon emissions while raising billions of dollars for programs that include habitat restoration and helping communities prepare for climate change. The 2021 Climate Commitment Act is one of the most progressive climate policies ever passed by a state Legislature. It’s under fire from conservatives who blame it for increasing energy and gas costs in Washington, which has long had some of the highest gas prices in the nation. The law requires major polluters to pay for the right to do so by buying “allowances.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.