Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has a near-total ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. Voters passed a measure Tuesday that is expected to end the state’s near-total abortion ban. Missouri enacted the ban almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The amendment guarantees people’s right to make decisions about their reproductive health, including decisions about abortion, birth control and in vitro fertilization. The measure also allows the legislature to restrict or ban abortion after fetal viability, which some abortion-rights advocates oppose.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.