Prince William walks nature trails near South Africa’s Table Mountain to promote conservation
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William has gone on an early-morning nature walk on the slopes of South Africa’s Table Mountain to promote the work of conservation rangers in a unique urban national park. On his walk on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales met with some of the rangers who guard the Table Mountain National Park, an 85-square-mile area that overlooks Cape Town and spills into the city’s suburbs. William strolled through nature trails on Signal Hill, a foothill in the shadow of Table Mountain. The heir to the British throne is in Cape Town for four days of events aimed at promoting his Earthshot environmental awards.