Republican US Rep. John Curtis wins Mitt Romney’s open Senate seat in Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won Mitt Romney’s open U.S. Senate seat in Utah. Curtis breezed to victory over Democrat Caroline Gleich, a mountaineer and environmental activist from Park City. Curtis was heavily favored to win against the lesser-known Democrat in deeply Republican Utah. The moderate Republican has been compared to Romney for pushing back against hard-liners in his party, particularly on climate change. Curtis leads the Conservative Climate Caucus on Capitol Hill and is the former mayor of Provo. Curtis had won the party nomination in the June Republican primary over a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

