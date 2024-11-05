The Mexican Navy seizes 3.6 tons of cocaine aboard a boat off the Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy says it has seized 3.6 tons of cocaine aboard a boat off the Pacific coast. The Navy said Tuesday the boat was spotted about 153 miles (246 kilometers) off the resort of Acapulco. Navy ships arrived to intercept the boat, which was carrying 102 packages filled with bricks of cocaine. The boat was powered by two outboard motors and appeared to be a low-profile, semi-submersible craft designed to make detection more difficult. Aboard the craft, the Navy detained nine crew members, six of whom were foreigners. The Navy did not specify their nationalities, but many of the boats found off Mexico are crewed by Colombians or Venezuelans.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.