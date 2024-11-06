AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change returns Trump to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A disaffected electorate wanted former President Donald Trump to return to the White House, a blatant rejection of Vice President Kamala Harris and her nearly four years with President Joe Biden. The Republican’s victory came from a public so put off by America’s trajectory that they welcomed his brash and disruptive approach. About 3 in 10 voters said they wanted total upheaval in how the country is run, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide. And even if they weren’t looking for something that dramatic, more than half of voters overall said they wanted to see substantial change.

