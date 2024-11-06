Canada orders TikTok’s Canadian business to be dissolved but won’t block app

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok’s Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media app but said it won’t block access. Canada’s industry minister says it is meant to address risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc. TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.