Global leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world — again

LONDON (AP) — The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pundits and analysts had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president is as destabilizing many American allies fear. Trump’s first term saw him insult and alienate longstanding American allies. His return to the White House, four years after losing office to President Joe Biden, has huge consequences for everything from global trade to climate change to multiple crises and conflicts around the world. Many world leaders sent congratulations.

