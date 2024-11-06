In this Florida school district, some parents are pushing back against a cell phone ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s no surprise that students are pushing back on cell phone bans in classrooms. But school administrators in one South Florida county working to pull students’ eyes away from their screens are facing some resistance from another group as well – parents. Since the beginning of the 2024 school year in August, students in Broward County Public Schools have been barred from using their cell phones during the school day. A survey sent out by the country’s sixth largest district earlier this fall found thousands of parents in the district say the ban is negatively affecting their kid’s wellbeing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.