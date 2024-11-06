In this Florida school district, some parents are pushing back against a cell phone ban
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s no surprise that students are pushing back on cell phone bans in classrooms. But school administrators in one South Florida county working to pull students’ eyes away from their screens are facing some resistance from another group as well – parents. Since the beginning of the 2024 school year in August, students in Broward County Public Schools have been barred from using their cell phones during the school day. A survey sent out by the country’s sixth largest district earlier this fall found thousands of parents in the district say the ban is negatively affecting their kid’s wellbeing.