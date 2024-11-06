Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president’s resounding loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s name wasn’t on the ballot. But history will likely remember Vice President Kamala Harris’ resounding defeat as his loss too. As Democrats pick up the pieces following President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Harris, some Harris backers are expressing frustration with Biden’s decision to remain in the race — despite voter concerns about his age and unease about post-pandemic inflation — until this summer. His decision to wait until just 107 days before Election Day is a move that his Democratic critics say all but sealed his party’s loss of the White House.

