Mozambique threatens to deploy soldiers to quell post-election protests

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambican authorities have threatened to deploy soldiers to quell post-election protests that have engulfed the country after the opposition rejected the results of the country’s polls which saw the Frelimo party extend its 58-year rule. Thousands have taken to the streets in protests since the election results were announced on Oct. 24, declaring Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo as the outright winner. The opposition says it is planning the biggest protests across the capital Maputo on Thursday. Human rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday that at least 20 people have died and hundreds more injured and arrested since the beginning of the protests. It described the government’s reaction as the country’s worst crackdown on protests in years.

