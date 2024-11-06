Nathan Hochman elected Los Angeles County DA, ousting progressive prosecutor George Gascón

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman has won election as Los Angeles County district attorney. He defeated George Gascón, unseating an incumbent known as the godfather of progressive prosecutors. During the campaign Hochman attacked Gascón on crime and for policies such as not trying juvenile offenders as adults. His victory reflects a growing frustration across the state and elsewhere with progressive district attorneys who have pushed criminal justice reform. Hochman was backed by local police unions and more than 70 current and former county elected officials. He is an independent who previously ran as a Republican for California attorney general.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.