Rematch of Republican US Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Tony Vargas in Nebraska another close one

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska 2nd House District contest proved again to be the state’s most competitive, pitting Republican incumbent Don Bacon against Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas in a rematch from 2022. The race remained tight hours after polls closed. Two years ago, Bacon won with 51% of the vote. This time, Vargas had hoped to ride a wave of support for the Democratic presidential ticket that siphoned off a lone electoral vote tied to the district. The Republican incumbents retained their seats Tuesday in the state’s two other House districts. Rep. Adrian Smith handily won Nebraska’s vast rural 3rd Congressional District, while Rep. Mike Flood defeated Democratic challenger and sitting state Sen. Carol Blood.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.