Trump has vowed to shake some of democracy’s pillars

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump was loud and clear on what he wants to do in another term. Some of his promises go to the core of democracy as Americans know it. Voters have delivered power to the presidential candidate who gave them fair warning he might take long-held norms and guardrails apart. He’s vowed to bend the Justice Department to his will in going after his political opponents, and floated the idea of using the military in a campaign of revenge against his domestic foes. Trump’s win is explained, in part, by his success in tapping his supporters’ appetite for upheaval.

