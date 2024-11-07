At least 2 dead and 12 missing after a fishing boat sinks off South Korea’s Jeju island

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fishing boat has capsized and sank off the coast of South Korea’s Jeju island, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others unaccounted for. Coast guard officials said that nearby fishing vessels managed to pull up 15 crew members, but two of them were later pronounced dead at hospital after being brought to shore. The other 13 did not sustain life-threatening injuries, said Kim Han-na, an official at Jeju’s coast guard. Twenty-seven crew members – 16 South Korean nationals and 11 foreigners – were on the 129-ton boat, which left Jeju’s Seogwipo port late Thursday to catch mackerel.

