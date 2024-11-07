Freshman Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to US House in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won reelection to the U.S. House in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. The freshman incumbent defeated Republican Monique DeSpain, an Air Force veteran who has never held elected office. Oregon’s 4th District spans the southern half of the state’s coast and includes rural, mountainous communities but also the more populous, liberal college towns of Eugene and Corvallis. It hasn’t elected a Republican to the House since 1972, and was seen by the Cook Political Report as a likely win for Democrats.

