How 5 key demographic groups voted in 2024: AP VoteCast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump won the presidency after holding tight to his core base of voters and slightly expanding his coalition to include several groups that have traditionally been a part of the Democratic base. That finding comes from AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide that shows what issues mattered to voters in this election. Trump picked up a small but significant share of Black and Hispanic voters, and and made narrow gains with men and women. As Trump chipped away at parts of Democrats’ coalition, Vice President Harris wasn’t able to make enough of her own gains.

