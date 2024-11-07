UTEP celebrates Paydirt Pete’s 50th Birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --It was a party at the University of Texas at El Paso Thursday morning, a Birthday party that is.

Several students and staff gathered to celebrate UTEP's mascot, Paydirt Pete's, 50th on campus.

The university offered free pulled chicken nachos at the Student Union building. They also offered other activities like Pin the Mustache on Pete, Musical chairs and Face painting.

"He's been around a little longer than 50 years, but he's only been names Paydirt Pete for 50 years," said Caesar Cubillos, UTEP Paydirt Pete Program. "We wanted to make sure we celebrated this, this is a big deal hvaing our mascot for 50 years, and we wanted to make sure the students were part of it and the staff was a part of it."