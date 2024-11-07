Skip to Content
News

UTEP celebrates Paydirt Pete’s 50th Birthday

By
New
Published 5:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --It was a party at the University of Texas at El Paso Thursday morning, a Birthday party that is.

Several students and staff gathered to celebrate UTEP's mascot, Paydirt Pete's, 50th on campus. 

The university offered free pulled chicken nachos at the Student Union building. They also offered other activities like Pin the Mustache on Pete, Musical chairs and Face painting.

"He's been around a little longer than 50 years, but he's only been names Paydirt Pete for 50 years," said Caesar Cubillos, UTEP Paydirt Pete Program. "We wanted to make sure we celebrated this, this is a big deal hvaing our mascot for 50 years, and we wanted to make sure the students were part of it and the staff was a part of it."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content