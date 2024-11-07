Yemen’s Houthi rebels shoot down what witnesses say was a US drone as American military investigates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have shot down what bystanders described as an American drone, potentially the latest downing of a U.S. spy drone as the militants continue their attacks on the Red Sea corridor. The U.S. military acknowledged the videos circulating online showing what appeared to be a flaming aircraft dropping out of the sky early Friday and a field of burning debris in what those off-camera described as an area of Yemen’s al-Jawf province. The military says it is investigating the incident, declining to elaborate further. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of aircraft was shot down in the low-quality night video.

