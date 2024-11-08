Brother of Buffalo’s acting mayor dies in fall from tree stand while hunting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The brother of the acting mayor of Buffalo has died in a fall from a tree stand while hunting. Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said in a statement Thursday that his family had “suffered a sudden and tragic loss” of his brother Mark Scanlon. The New York State Police said in a news release that troopers went looking for a hunter who had not returned to his vehicle parked on Wednesday evening. They found 54-year-old Mark Scanlon in a wooded area dead from an apparent fall from a portable tree stand. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

