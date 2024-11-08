Father and daughter win $58,000 in lawsuit against man who claimed Manchester Arena bombing was hoax
LONDON (AP) — A father and daughter disabled by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in England in 2017 have been awarded $58,000 against a former television producer who claimed the tragedy was a hoax. Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve won their harassment suit in the High Court in London last month against Richard Hall for false claims the bombing was staged using actors. Hall is an independent producer who had claimed millions of people bought a lie about the attack. Hibbert is paralyzed from the waist down and his daughter who was 14 at the time has severe brain damage.