Fire at Vista Middle School results in remote learning Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools confirmed to ABC-7 that students at Vista Middle School will switch to remote learning Friday.

The announcement comes after a small fire inside a restroom at Vista Middle School broke out Thursday evening.

District officials said the investigation continues and repairs are being assessed.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday as the school hosted a STEM event. Officials said everyone was evacuated from the building safely, and the fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

Vista Middle students will complete assignments remotely on Friday. The school is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as Monday, Nov. 11 was a previously scheduled remote learning day.