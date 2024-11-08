Louisiana lawmakers advance Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax cut bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have advanced bills to flatten the state’s income tax rate and repeal the corporate franchise tax in a special legislative session focused on passing Gov. Jeff Landry’s sweeping tax reform package. House committees have overwhelmingly voted to support the two bills, which are slated to head before the full House for a vote. But to make up for the more than $1 billion revenue hole created by the income tax cuts, Landry proposes expanding state sales tax to a range of services and digital goods in other legislation which will likely prove a tougher sell for the GOP-dominated Legislature.

