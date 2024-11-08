New LA police chief sworn in as one of the highest-paid chiefs in the US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, who was sworn in as the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, will draw one of the highest police chief salaries in the U.S. for a major city. Before the ceremony, the city council approved McDonnell’s base salary of $450,000, which the LA board of police commissioners requested. That is down from the board’s initial proposal of $507,509 — which was a jump of more than $150,000 from the previous chief’s salary. The salary range for the position was set at $408,475 to $507,509 during the search process.

