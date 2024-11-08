Police arrest a man after 9 people are stabbed over 2 days in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man committed a spate of random stabbings over two days in downtown Seattle, injuring nine people. Police say five people were stabbed on Friday and one person was taken into custody in Seattle. The Seattle Police Department said on social media that that stabbing happened in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Police say four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released. Five other people were stabbed starting early Thursday. Police said the 10th stabbing involved a robbery and it was not clear that it was connected to the random attacks.

