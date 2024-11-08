Preparing for colder mornings

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Temperatures across the Borderland dropped to freezing, or near-freezing, Friday early morning, bringing the first frost of the season for some areas.

While the El Paso metro area remained slightly above freezing, parts of the valley saw brief dips into the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

ABC-7 spoke to Bladen Breitreiter, an incident meteorologist for the NWS, who says now is time to take precautions, focusing on the "Four P's" — plants, people, pets, and pipes. Breitreiter recommends covering sensitive plants, insulating pipes, and keeping pets indoors overnight.

“Any time that we have just a little bit of moisture in on top of those freezing temperatures, you can start to see frost. And so you you want to make sure you at least have some sort of ice scraper,” Breitreiter said. “It's really important to make sure that, you know, you're bundling up your kids, you're bundling up your self, and you're checking on people that may not have access to adequate heating to make sure that they're okay as well.”

Though a warmer, drier winter is expected due to La Niña conditions, Breitreiter emphasizes that Borderland residents may still see occasional cold snaps or even snowfall this winter.

“We’re actually very close to average for our first freeze of the season, which usually occurs around November 13,” said an NWS meteorologist. “So, from a climatological standpoint, we’re on track.”