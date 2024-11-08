Republican Don Bacon wins fifth term to US House representing Nebraska’s Omaha-based district

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Don Bacon has been elected to a fifth House term representing Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District, nearly three days after the polls closed. Bacon held a news conference Wednesday morning declaring victory. But his Democratic challenger, state Sen. Tony Vargas, declined to concede the tight race, with around 15,000 ballots left to be counted in Douglas County, where there are more registered Democrats than Republicans. Late Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Election Commission had counted more than 9,000 of the outstanding ballots. The results slightly favored Vargas, but not enough to make up his nearly 3 percentage-point deficit to Bacon recorded on Election Day.

