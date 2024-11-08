Trump rebuilds Democrats’ ‘blue wall’ states with red bricks. Especially Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans landed historic victories in Pennsylvania, winning the battleground state’s valuable presidential electoral votes, posting a two-seat gain in its U.S. House delegation and sweeping all four statewide offices on the ballot, including a U.S. Senate seat. Something similar happened in the other “blue wall” states of Michigan and Wisconsin, where Donald Trump prevailed again after losing in 2020. Still, Democrats held on in key Senate races in Wisconsin and Michigan, if just barely, and the results played out differently in each state. Republican victories were most pronounced in Pennsylvania, a state flagged early on as this year’s preeminent swing state, where deep dissatisfaction surfaced with the status quo.

