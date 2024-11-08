Why AP called Nevada’s presidential race for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has won his sixth battleground state of the 2024 election, beating Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner early Saturday after concluding there were not enough uncounted ballots in the state’s strongest Democratic areas to overcome the former president’s 46,000-vote lead over the Democratic nominee. Trump clinched a second term early Wednesday when Wisconsin pushed him past the 270 electoral votes needed to win, so Nevada’s six electoral votes only added to the size of his victory.

