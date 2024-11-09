1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials said one person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv to discuss European support for Ukraine. Russia is mounting an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter. However, doubts are deepening over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration. In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 50 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over seven Russian regions — more than half over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

