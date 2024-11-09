Attacks on Israeli fans in the Netherlands prompts prime minister to cancel climate talks trip

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has canceled his planned trip to United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan so he can stay in the Netherlands to deal with the fallout from assaults on fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team in Amsterdam that authorities condemned as antisemitic. Schoof said Saturday in a message on X that the government will discuss the violence at a Cabinet meeting on Monday and he will hold talks on tackling antisemitism on Tuesday. Police launched a large-scale investigation after gangs of youths conducted what Amsterdam’s mayor called “hit and run” attacks on fans. Five people were treated at hospitals and more than 60 suspects were arrested.

