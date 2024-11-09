Ecuador’s VP suspended for 150 days deepening rift with president as February election looms

QUITO (AP) — Ecuador’s Vice President Veronica Abad has been suspended for 150 days accused of “unjustified abandonment” of her duties. It comes during a public rift between Abad and President Daniel Noboa that could have implications for Ecuador’s February elections. Abad’s suspension without pay came at midnight, her lawyer Dominique Dávila told The Associated Press. Dávila called the move “extremely serious” and claimed it may not have any legal backing. Abad was accused by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of not following an order in September to temporarily transfer her from Israel — where she also serves as ambassador — to Turkey due to the conflict, arriving eight days after the order.

