Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 2 workers at Chicago’s Navy Pier

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two workers at the city’s popular Navy Pier tourist attraction. Chicago police said Saturday that 36-year-old Raylon East is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession/use of a weapon in Tuesday’s shootings. East was scheduled to appear Saturday for a detention hearing. Police said the suspect was fired Oct. 14 from his job at Navy Pier, which features shops and an iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan. There was no immediate response to an email sent to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office asking about an attorney.

