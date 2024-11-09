Queen Camilla has a chest infection and will miss the UK’s annual Remembrance Sunday events

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Camilla will miss Britain’s annual remembrance weekend events to honor fallen service personnel while she recovers from a chest infection. The wife of King Charles III was due to join the royal family at a “Festival of Remembrance” at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The 77-year-old was also scheduled to honor the war dead at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, a major event for Britain’s royals, the next day. Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, who both announced earlier this year that they had been diagnosed with cancer, are expected to attend the twin events.

