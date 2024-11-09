Skip to Content
News

Severe droughts threaten the sustainable catch of the Amazon’s giant fish

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:31 AM

Associated Press

AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — Two years of record-breaking drought have dealt a heavy blow to what is arguably the Amazon’s most successful sustainable economy: the managed fishery for the giant pirarucu, also known as arapaima. In Brazil´s Amazonas state, almost 6,000 riverine dwellers who are authorized to fish have reported a sharp drop in production and rising costs. They are demanding aid from the federal government and debating how to adapt to climate change.  Last year’s catch totaled 70%  of the authorized quota of 100,443 fish. This year could see an even steeper decline, since many communities still haven´t been able to fish. The season ends Nov. 30.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content