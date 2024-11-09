Soldier with Yemen’s exiled government opens fire, killing 2 Saudi troops and wounding another
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier for Yemen’s exiled government has opened fire on Saudi troops as they exercised in eastern Yemen, killing two of them and wounding another in a rare insider attack during the kingdom’s nearly decadelong war there. That’s according to officials who spoke Saturday. The assault in eastern Hadramawt province comes as a yearslong cease-fire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels largely has held despite the militants’ ongoing attacks against shipping in the Red Sea corridor. While the Houthis did not claim the attack, at least one Houthi official praised it as being “the beginning and an indication of a harsh future awaiting the invaders.”