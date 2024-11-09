Tourists in Rome now have a walkway to visit the Trevi Fountain but can’t toss coins

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome won’t be allowed to toss coins over their shoulders into the Trevi Fountain, following tradition, though an elevated walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work. Rome’s mayor inaugurated the steel walkway on Saturday. He said it will provide tourists with a close-up view of the fountain and called it a “unique experience” that won’t be ruined by overcrowding. The walkway over the fountain’s basin will be able to accommodate about 130 people at a time. The walkway will remain until the end of the maintenance work, which is expected to finish by year’s end.

