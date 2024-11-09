Zawdie Jackson scores 24 to lead New Mexico State over Utah Tech 75-63

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Zawdie Jackson scored 24 points to guide New Mexico State to a 75-63 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Jackson added five rebounds and seven assists for the Aggies (2-0). Christian Cook scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Robert Carpenter went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Noa Gonsalves finished with 16 points and three steals for the Trailblazers (0-2). Utah Tech also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Beon Riley.

New Mexico State took the lead with 14:05 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-23 at halftime, with Cook racking up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.