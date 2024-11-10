Children’s book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense

LONDON (AP) — A children’s book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticised for causing offense to First Nation Australians. The Guardian newspaper reported Saturday that the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation blasted “Billy And The Epic Escape,” which was published earlier this year for employing a series of tropes about First Nation Americans, including their relationships with the natural and spiritual worlds. The group criticized one of the subplots of the book, which tells the story of a First Nations girl living in foster care, for contributing to the “erasure, trivialisation, and stereotyping of First Nations peoples and experiences.” Following the criticism, Oliver, 49, apologized “wholeheartedly.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.