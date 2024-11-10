Cuban authorities make arrests after protests broke out over blackouts

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say they have arrested a number of people for disorderly behavior after protests over blackouts that stretched on for days broke out in recent weeks. Cuba’s Attorney General’s office said it started criminal proceedings against people in the capital Havana, the province of Mayabeque and the city of Ciego de Avila for “assault, disorderly behavior and damages,” imprisoning them in what it said was a precautionary measure. The statement didn’t say how many people were detained or offer any details about the conditions in which they were arrested, saying only that “aggression towards authorities” resulted in injuries. Cuba often levels such charges against citizens that protest on the island, including teenagers.

