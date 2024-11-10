Gunmen open fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 and injuring 7

HUEHUETOCA, Mexico (AP) — A local official says gunmen open fired in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring seven. The attack took place Saturday in the historic city center of Querétaro in a region that had long been spared the violence seen in neighboring states like Guerrero. In recent years, however, the state of Querétaro has been marked by a handful of violent incidents, raising concern by authorities. Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz, the city’s head of public security, confirmed the attack and the number of victims. He said at least one person was arrested following the attack. He said officials identified those responsible by tracking the license plates on the car the armed men fled in.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.