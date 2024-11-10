Mauritius holds an election with the ruling party seeking a new term

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — People in Mauritius are voting for a new Parliament with the ruling party seeking to secure a second five-year term for Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. His government has faced criticism recently after it banned social media websites following a wiretapping scandal in which recorded conversations involving politicians, businesspeople, activists and journalists leaked and were published online. The ban was lifted after a few days but has raised concern among the opposition and civil society. Mauritius is one of Africa’s most stable democracies and has developed a successful economy underpinned by the finance, tourism and agricultural sectors.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.