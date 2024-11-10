Micah Parsons is active for Cowboys against Eagles, ending 4-game absence for ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons is active for the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the star pass rusher’s four-game absence because of a high ankle sprain.

It was Parsons’ first absence because of injury in the two-time All Pro’s four seasons. The Cowboys take a three-game losing streak into Sunday’s game. The Eagles have won four in a row.

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert is active after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Dak Prescott is out with a torn hamstring and could be facing season-ending surgery. Cooper Rush is starting in his place. Rush went 4-1 filling in for an injured Prescott two years ago.

Dallas left tackle Tyler Guyton is inactive with a neck issue that’s been bothering the rookie in recent weeks.

The Cowboys are still without cornerback DaRon Bland, who had surgery for a stress fracture in his foot late in the preseason.

Dallas had to put Bland on the active roster after opening his return-to-play window, but his symptoms have lingered. He set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns.

