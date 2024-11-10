Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music giant Quincy Jones has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91. A larger memorial is also being planned. The family of the 28-time Grammy-winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to The Associated Press that the intimate ceremony included Jones’ seven children, his brother, and two sisters. Jones died at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Over a seven-decade career, he produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album and collaborated on classic recordings from Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and many others.

