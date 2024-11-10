Raimey’s 23 lead UT Rio Grande Valley over Champion Christian 110-60

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — K.T. Raimey scored 23 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Champion Christian 110-60 on Sunday night.

Raimey shot 8 for 14, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Vaqueros (1-2). Cliff Davis scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. RJ Nance shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

KJ Younge finished with 25 points for the Tigers. Champion Christian, a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics, also got 11 points from Adrian Brown. Christian Blair finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.